Jeff Stockstill led Scott Central to back-to-back state championships the past two years.
Now, he has left to become the new head coach at Pass Christian.
Before Scott Central, Stockstill coached at Raleigh and Forrest County AHS.
by: David Edelstein
David Edelstein
