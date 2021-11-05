Sean Payton confident in his WR group, even without Michael Thomas

FILE – New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, center, sits on the bench with teammates during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. Thomas says he won’t be able to play this season because of complications related to his recovery from offseason ankle surgery. Saints coach Sean Payton said Thomas will need an additional procedure, but he also credited Thomas’ work ethic during his rehabilitation and said the setback had nothing to do with the receiver’s approach to his recovery. Thomas posted comments about his setback on social media Wednesday, Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

METAIRIE, LA. – Head Coach Sean Payton was very positive when asked about Michael Thomas’s injury and the wide receiver group. Despite Thomas’s setback. which had more to do with his initial surgery than his rehab, Payton still really likes this group of wideouts and is confident in them.

“I thought they had a good game last week,” said Payton.

“We’ve got some younger guys. I think the addition of Kenny Stills has helped us. I think Deonte (Harris) being back has helped us, I think Kevin White is continuing to get better,” says Payton. “I think Lil’Jordan Humphrey’s experience, size and strength, Marquez (Callaway), Tre’Quan (Smith) is back. Look, these guys are tough, they’re competitive, and I like them.”

“I’m not interested in your (Pro Football Focus) grades or any of that other stuff. It is what it is. I like this group. Obviously you’re better if you have Mike Thomas in that group, but we don’t right now,” said Payton.

Michael Thomas is now looking to possibly have another procedure to fix his ankle. When he will be fully healthy is unclear.