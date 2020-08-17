SECSL

SEC announces 2020 college football schedule

MSU OLE MISS MONITOR_128870

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southeastern Conference announced the revised 2020 college football schedule on Monday.

Click here to see the schedule for Mississippi State University.

Click here to see the schedule for Ole Miss.

