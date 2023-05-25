OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Egg Bowl game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State will air in ESPN’s primetime window Thanksgiving night for the 2023 season.

This season’s Battle for the Golden Egg will be played on Thursday, November 23, in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The game has been held on Thanksgiving night 31 times previously, including five times since 2017.

The winner of the annual matchup has been awarded the Golden Egg Trophy each year since 1927.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State have met 119 times previously, with the first game taking place in 1901.