OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss and Mississippi State released their 2024 football schedules, and there’s a big change for the Egg Bowl for now.
The rivalry game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State has been moved from Thanksgiving to the Saturday after Thanksgiving. However, the date is subject to change.
The Rebels will open the season at home against Furman on August 31, 2024. On the same day, the Bulldogs will open the season at home against Eastern Kentucky.
2024 Ole Miss Football Schedule
- Sat., Aug. 31 – vs. Furman – Home
- Sat., Sept. 7 – vs. Middle Tennessee – Home
- Sat., Sept. 14 – at Wake Forest – Away
- Sat., Sept. 21 – vs. Georgia Southern – Home
- Sat., Sept. 28 – vs. Kentucky – Home
- Sat., Oct. 5 – at South Carolina – Away
- Sat., Oct. 12 – at LSU – Away
- Sat., Oct. 26 – vs. Oklahoma – Home
- Sat., Nov. 2 – at Arkansas – Away
- Sat., Nov. 9 – vs. Georgia – Home
- Sat., Nov. 23 – at Florida – Away
- Sat., Nov. 30 (Date subject to change) – vs. Mississippi State – Home
2024 Mississippi State Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 – Eastern Kentucky – Home
- Sept. 7 – at Arizona State – Away
- Sept. 14 – Toledo – Home
- Sept. 21 – Florida – Home
- Sept. 28 – at Texas – Away
- Oct. 12 – at Georgia – Away
- Oct. 19 – Texas A&M – Home
- Oct. 26 – Arkansas – Home
- Nov. 2 – UMass – Home
- Nov. 9 – at Tennessee – Away
- Nov. 23 – Missouri – Home
- Nov. 30 (Date subject to change) – at Ole Miss – Away
The 2024 season will be the first year the SEC will play a schedule without divisional competition since 1991. The top two teams in the league standings based on winning percentage will play in the 33rd SEC Football Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 7.