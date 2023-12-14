OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss and Mississippi State released their 2024 football schedules, and there’s a big change for the Egg Bowl for now.

The rivalry game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State has been moved from Thanksgiving to the Saturday after Thanksgiving. However, the date is subject to change.

The Rebels will open the season at home against Furman on August 31, 2024. On the same day, the Bulldogs will open the season at home against Eastern Kentucky.

2024 Ole Miss Football Schedule

Sat., Aug. 31 – vs. Furman – Home

Sat., Sept. 7 – vs. Middle Tennessee – Home

Sat., Sept. 14 – at Wake Forest – Away

Sat., Sept. 21 – vs. Georgia Southern – Home

Sat., Sept. 28 – vs. Kentucky – Home

Sat., Oct. 5 – at South Carolina – Away

Sat., Oct. 12 – at LSU – Away

Sat., Oct. 26 – vs. Oklahoma – Home

Sat., Nov. 2 – at Arkansas – Away

Sat., Nov. 9 – vs. Georgia – Home

Sat., Nov. 23 – at Florida – Away

Sat., Nov. 30 (Date subject to change) – vs. Mississippi State – Home

2024 Mississippi State Football Schedule

Aug. 31 – Eastern Kentucky – Home

Sept. 7 – at Arizona State – Away

Sept. 14 – Toledo – Home

Sept. 21 – Florida – Home

Sept. 28 – at Texas – Away

Oct. 12 – at Georgia – Away

Oct. 19 – Texas A&M – Home

Oct. 26 – Arkansas – Home

Nov. 2 – UMass – Home

Nov. 9 – at Tennessee – Away

Nov. 23 – Missouri – Home

Nov. 30 (Date subject to change) – at Ole Miss – Away

The 2024 season will be the first year the SEC will play a schedule without divisional competition since 1991. The top two teams in the league standings based on winning percentage will play in the 33rd SEC Football Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 7.