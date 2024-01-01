OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss fans can now buy season tickets for the 2024 football season.

The announcement comes after the No. 11 Ole Miss football team won the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday.

Current season ticket holders should log in to their account to access their renewal application. Fans looking to purchase new season tickets should act quickly to gain access to seat locations before the summer.

The deadline to renew or buy new season tickets and be part of the seat selection process in the spring is March 31, 2024.

For the first time since 2017, prices for season tickets will increase by just $50 to $450 for the East and West sidelines and premium areas, and $350 for the South End Zone. Parking passes for on-campus lots will also increase by only $50 to $200.

2024 Ole Miss Football Schedule