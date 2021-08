MState logo on the side of Davis Wade Stadium (photo by Beth Wynn / © Mississippi State University)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – 4-H Game Day at Mississippi State University (MSU) will be held before the Bulldogs’ second home football game on September 11.

According to MSU leaders, Bost Extension Center Building B on the Starkville campus will be the site of the annual tailgate for the state’s 4-H’ers and 4-H clubs. The tailgate features various games, activities, prizes, and food leading up to the 6 p.m. kickoff against North Carolina State University.

