HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has released video footage of the arrest of Tony Mitchell, a top Alabama football prospect.

In March of this year, he was pulled over for speeding which led to law enforcement finding marijuana, a firearm, and thousands of dollars in the car.

“I had a thousand, I had a thousand personally, all the rest of the money is his, all the weed, the gun, all the money besides the thousand that was mine,” Mitchell said in the video.

Even though Mitchell claimed the items were not his, he is still facing drug charges.

“Even though the other young man it appears may have been his drugs the problem is, it was in close proximity because it’s a small car,” Defense Attorney Waylon Graham said. “You got the drugs in the car and a crafty prosecutor will argue, ok, well, it might have been his drugs, but you could have also possessed of drugs at the same time.”

The body cam video shows Mitchell distraught about being put in handcuffs. His attorney Waylon Graham said the footage was not easy to watch.

“I think any juror that would see that would have to have some compassion in the heart to see how upset that young man was and I’ve thought about this case a lot and I think what this comes down to is just kind of like what, you know, when I was a young boy, a lot of our mothers taught us as boys if you sleep with dogs, you’re going to get fleas and this is a prime example of that example because had Mr. Mitchell not been hanging around with this knucklehead, He would not be in this situation that we’re in right now,” Graham said.

Fortunately, Graham said his football career may not be over. He said the University of Alabama has a program to help students dealing with drug issues. The program provides counseling and educational lessons.

“If they successfully complete that program, then they can stay on campus and finish their education and that’s what we’re trying to work on here,” Graham said. “We’re trying to work out a resolution in Holmes County and trying to work out one on the campus so he can enter that drug program up there and save his football career and his educational career.”

Graham said he is hopeful the case will be wrapped up in two to four weeks.