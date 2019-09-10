Alabama prepares for South Carolina, Saban remembers 2010 loss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — With Alabama traveling to South Carolina this weekend, much is being made of the last time the Tide and Gamecocks met: 2010, #1 Alabama upset in Columbia.

South Carolina is the only SEC team with an active winning streak against Alabama and with little to talk about following the New Mexico State blowout, Nick Saban was asked about that game from nine years ago…

“What year are we in? 2019? So most of our guys were in grade school. I remember we got the lining kicked out of our britches. That means you got your butt kicked so bad you lose the seam out of the back of your pants. So yeah I remember that, but I’ll ask the players today if they remember when they were in 6th grade,” said Saban.

“I think I was in 7th grade. I didn’t pay attention to college football or the SEC didn’t pay attention to Alabama bc we were on there in the west coast,” said Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

South Carolina was the last SEC East team to beat Alabama.