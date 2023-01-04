WJTV
by: David Edelstein
Posted: Jan 4, 2023 / 01:22 AM CST
Updated: Jan 4, 2023 / 01:22 AM CST
Brandon grad and Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo has declared for the NFL Draft.
Also, Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson has committed to Washington.
