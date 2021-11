JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) - On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced special agents from his office arrested Jones County District 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys after he was indicted for embezzlement by a grand jury. A $5,719.24 demand letter was presented to Comegys when he was arrested.

According to White, Comegys used a county-issued vehicle and cell phone to operate a beauty supply business for his own personal benefit from July 2020 to April 2021. He also allegedly used his Jones County-owned vehicle on a trip to the New Orleans airport, and he allegedly used his county-owned cell phone almost exclusively to operate his personal business.