OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss senior defensive end Cedric Johnson was named the winner of the 2023 Chucky Mullins Courage Award.

Cedric Johnson (Courtesy: Ole Miss Athletics)

The Mobile, Alabama, native becomes the 33rd recipient in the 34-year history of the award. Johnson will wear a No. 38 patch throughout the 2023 season.

The award honors the late Chucky Mullins, who had his Ole Miss career come to an end during the 1989 Homecoming game against Vanderbilt when he was paralyzed after making a tackle. After returning to his studies at Ole Miss, Mullins passed away May 6, 1991.

“It means a lot to me, to say the least. I honestly can’t even explain how I’m feeling right now,” Johnson said. “It’s an honor to be chosen by the coaches and the players.”

Johnson was selected from among several veteran defensive players by Head Ole Miss Football Coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebel coaching staff. The award is presented annually to an Ole Miss upperclassman defensive player that embodies the spirit of Mullins – courage, leadership, perseverance and determination.