Clemson starts college football season #1

The defending National Champion Clemson Tigers start the 2019 season ranked number one in college football by the Associated Press.

The Alabama Crimson Tide finished last season second start this one in the same spot with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back for another season.

Trevor Lawrence is back at quarterback for the top ranked Tigers. As a true freshman he threw for 347 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in Clemson’s 44-16 rout of Bama in the Championship Game.

Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State round out the top 5.

The SEC has four teams ranked in the top 10 with LSU at number six and Florida 8th. The league has 6 teams overall in the top 25.

The Big 10 starts the season with the most ranked teams, it has seven.

1. Clemson (15-0)

2. Alabama (14-1)

3. Georgia (11-3)

4. Oklahoma (12-2)

5. Ohio State (13-1)

6. LSU (10-3)

7. Michigan (10-3)

8. Florida (10-3)

9. Notre Dame (12-1)

10. Texas (10-4)

11. Oregon (9-4)

12. Texas A&M (9-4)

13. Washington (10-4)

14. Utah (9-5)

15. Penn State (9-4)

16. Auburn (8-5)

17. UCF (12-1)

18. Michigan State (7-6)

19. Wisconsin (8-5)

20. Iowa (9-4)

21. Iowa State (8-5)

22. Syracuse (10-3)

23. Washington State (11-2)

24. Nebraska (4-8)

25. Stanford (9-4)