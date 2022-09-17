The naysayers in the world seem to multiply, like cockroaches in South Louisiana.

They are literally everywhere.

That was certainly the case in college football. the dreaded transfer portal was going to do permanent damage to the game. College football would never be the same.

It isn’t.

It’s better.

Certainly at LSU, quarterback Jayden Daniels has led his team to eight touchdowns on his last eight drives. Daniels is completing 77.8 percent of his passes.

Last Saturday, the Sun Belt conference pulled off three big upsets. app state over Texas A&M, Marshall over Notre Dame, and Georgia Southern over Nebraska.

Al three upsets on the road were lead by transfer quarterbacks.

After App State won at College Station, students in Boone, North Carolina rushed the city’s downtown to celebrate.

Saturday, ESPN’s College Gameday is there.

Good for them.

College football has never been better and the transfer portal is a big part of that.

The traditionalists may not like it – oh well.

WGNO sports director and Friday Night Football host Ed Daniels opines on WGNO’s Sports Zone from Friday, Sept. 16.