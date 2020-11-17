Egg Bowl tickets now on sale

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi announced Egg Bowl 2020 tickets are now on sale.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will travel to Oxford on November 28, 2020, to face the Ole Miss Rebels. Kickoff for the game is at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $90. If you would like to purchase tickets, click here.

