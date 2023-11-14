JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 10 finalists for the 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy have been announced.
The C Spire Conerly Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi. The winner will be announced November 28 at the Country Club of Jackson.
2023 C SPIRE CONERLY TROPHY FINALISTS:
- Alcorn State – QB Aaron Allen
- Belhaven – RB Kolbe Blunt
- Delta State – QB Patrick Shegog
- Jackson State – RB Irv Mulligan
- Millsaps – P Ethan Klapatch
- Mississippi College – RB Marcus Williams
- Mississippi State – LB Bookie Watson
- Mississippi Valley State – C Rondey Luckett
- Ole Miss – RB Quinshon Judkins (The reigning Conerly Trophy winner from 2022)
- Southern Miss – RB Frank Gore Jr.
Named after College Football Hall of Famer and Ole Miss legend Charlie Conerly, the trophy was first conferred in 1996.