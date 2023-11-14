JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 10 finalists for the 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy have been announced.

The C Spire Conerly Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi. The winner will be announced November 28 at the Country Club of Jackson.

2023 C SPIRE CONERLY TROPHY FINALISTS:

  • Alcorn State – QB Aaron Allen
  • Belhaven – RB Kolbe Blunt
  • Delta State – QB Patrick Shegog
  • Jackson State – RB Irv Mulligan
  • Millsaps – P Ethan Klapatch
  • Mississippi College – RB Marcus Williams
  • Mississippi State – LB Bookie Watson
  • Mississippi Valley State – C Rondey Luckett
  • Ole Miss – RB Quinshon Judkins (The reigning Conerly Trophy winner from 2022)
  • Southern Miss – RB Frank Gore Jr.

Named after College Football Hall of Famer and Ole Miss legend Charlie Conerly, the trophy was first conferred in 1996.