JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 10 finalists for the 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy have been announced.

The C Spire Conerly Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi. The winner will be announced November 28 at the Country Club of Jackson.

2023 C SPIRE CONERLY TROPHY FINALISTS:

Alcorn State – QB Aaron Allen

Belhaven – RB Kolbe Blunt

Delta State – QB Patrick Shegog

Jackson State – RB Irv Mulligan

Millsaps – P Ethan Klapatch

Mississippi College – RB Marcus Williams

Mississippi State – LB Bookie Watson

Mississippi Valley State – C Rondey Luckett

Ole Miss – RB Quinshon Judkins (The reigning Conerly Trophy winner from 2022)

Southern Miss – RB Frank Gore Jr.

Named after College Football Hall of Famer and Ole Miss legend Charlie Conerly, the trophy was first conferred in 1996.