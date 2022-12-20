WJTV
Please enter a search term.
by: Blake Levine
Posted: Dec 20, 2022 / 06:35 PM CST
Updated: Dec 20, 2022 / 06:52 PM CST
FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Florence’s Zakari Tillman held his signing day ceremony early, but the outstanding athlete is set to play football at Mississippi State next season.
Tillman says he loved MSU right away and wants to major in Business.
