OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Ole Miss defensive tackle KD Hill suffered significant injuries during a car crash on Friday, July 21.

According to 24/7 Sports, the injuries Hill sustained from the Friday crash in Cullman, Alabama, will end the Ole Miss star’s professional football career. The Orlando Guardians, an XFL Team, recently recruited the Eufaula, Alabama, native.

“KD and his family are in our thoughts during this challenging time,” the team said on Twitter Sunday.

Ole Miss, where he played college football for five seasons, also gave Hill their best wishes.

“Keeping @Grindkd_55 in all of our thoughts,” Ole Miss Football said on Twitter Saturday.

Over five seasons, Hill recorded 58 total tackles, with 45 from the last two seasons. The only sack of his career was in the 2022 season. Ole Miss Athletics said the New York Jets invited Hill to their July training camp.

Hill’s last tweet on his account was more than a week ago. In that post, he retweeted and expressed gratitude about the Guardian’s announcement of him joining the team.

According to 24/7 Sports, KD Hill’s brother was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. There were no reported fatalities in the accident.