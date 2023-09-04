JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Chad Kelly, former Ole Miss quarterback, became the highest-paid player in the Canadian Football League Thursday.

Canadian Sports Media broadcaster Farhan Lalji said the second-year CFL quarterback’s contract with the Toronto Argonauts is worth more than $1.8 million over three years.

Though the 29-year-old was initially born in Buffalo, New York, he has ties to the Magnolia State from college. According to the CFL, he started his collegiate career at Clemson in 2012. Seeing no action on the field, the Tigers redshirted him that season. He transferred to East Mississippi Community College for the 2014 season after Clemson kicked him off the team for a series of behavioral issues.

That year, he led EMCC to victory in the NJCAA Conference Championship and won it. According to the Sun Herald, he threw for 434 yards and five touchdowns in their 34-17 victory over Iowa Western. His performance in the 2014 season put him on the map and on Ole Miss’ radar. Breaking 25 school records over two seasons, he was one of the best quarterbacks the Rebels have had in recent memory.

His NFL career, however, was shorter than his college career, consisting of short stints with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. He was let go from the Broncos in 2018 after being arrested for allegedly trespassing into someone’s house following a Halloween Party. Kelly pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.

According to the CFL, he was an offensive assistant coach at EMCC before joining the Argos in 2022. According to the Argonauts, Kelly played a key role in helping the Double Blue get its 18th Grey Cup in their 24-23 win against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Argonauts General Manager Michael “Pinball” Clemons is a CFL Hall-of-Fame running back and former head coach of the Argonauts. As the team’s current general manager, he gave a glowing review of Kelly.

“A competent voice, a leader by example, he’s raised the level of his peers and prioritized the team amidst his All-Star stats! He arrives early and stays late…Phenomenal!” Clemons said. “On top of all that, Chad is, and will continue to be, a pillar for us in the team’s commitment to the community and youth football development in Toronto.”

Kelly’s uncle, Jim Kelly, is an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback drafted in 1983 by the Buffalo Bills. Despite no longer being in the NFL, Kelly seemed content with where he is in his career.

“Today marks not only a contract extension, but an extension of my commitment to the amazing city of Toronto, my teammates, coaches, front office and MLSE,” Kelly said. “I want to thank each one of you for your unwavering support over the last two years, and I look forward to leading this team to future Grey Cups.”

The Argonauts’ next game is against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Monday. The Argonauts are currently 8-1 on the season.