OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss senior defensive tackle KD Hill has been named the winner of the 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award.



Hill, an Alabama native, becomes the 32nd recipient in the 33-year history of the award. He will wear Mullins’ No. 38 number throughout the 2022 season.



The award honors the late Chucky Mullins, who had his Ole Miss career come to an end during the 1989 Homecoming game against Vanderbilt when he was paralyzed after making a tackle. After returning to his studies at Ole Miss, Mullins passed away May 6, 1991.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be able to wear the No. 38,” Hill said. “I will play my hardest with this jersey on and I’ll represent it well, on and off the field.”

Hill has appeared 34 career games for the Rebels, including 10 starts at nose tackle last season.



According to Ole Miss Athletics, Hill was selected from among several veteran defensive players by Kiffin and the Rebel coaching staff. The award is presented annually to an Ole Miss upperclassman defensive player that embodies the spirit of Mullins – courage, leadership, perseverance and determination.



Former Chucky Mullins Courage Award recipients are Chris Mitchell, Jeff Carter, Trea Southerland, Johnny Dixon, Alundis Brice, Michael Lowery, Derek Jones, Nate Wayne, Gary Thigpen, Heard, Anthony Magee, Kevin Thomas, Lanier Goethie, Jamil Northcutt, Eric Oliver, Kelvin Robinson, Patrick Willis, Jeremy Garrett, Jamarca Sanford, Marcus Tillman, Kentrell Lockett, Deterrian Shackelford (twice), Jason Jones, Mike Marry, Mike Hilton, John Youngblood, Marquis Haynes, C.J. Moore, Austrian Robinson, Jaylon Jones and Keidron Smith.