OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart announced he will return to play for the Rebels in 2024.

This comes after No. 11 Ole Miss defeated No. 10 Penn State in the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, December 30.

Against the No. 3 passing defense in college football, Dart broke his own Ole Miss bowl record with 379 passing yards. The previous mark was 361, set last year against Texas Tech. He’s the only Rebel QB to throw for 350 yards in a bowl, and he has accomplished the feat twice.