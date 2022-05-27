STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Kickoff times have been announced for the first three games of Mississippi State’s 2022 football schedule and for the 95th Battle for the Golden Egg.

MSU’s 123rd season of football will open at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, September 3 against Memphis at Davis Wade Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

The Bulldogs will play Arizona at 10:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, September 10 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. The game will be televised by FS1.

MSU will battle LSU in Baton Rouge at 5:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, September 17. The game will be televised by ESPN.

The Bulldogs and rival Ole Miss will compete on Thanksgiving night for the Golden Egg. The game will kick off from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford at 6:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, November 24. The game will be televised by ESPN.

The remainder of MSU's kickoff times and television networks will be announced throughout the season.