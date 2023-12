Ole Miss is set to play Penn State in the Peach Bowl at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 30.

The Nittany Lions have had many key student-athletes opt out of the game. Penn State will also operate with co-coordinators on both sides of the ball after the departure of both its offensive and defensive coordinators before the Bowl game.

Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin says this adds some challenges while preparing to face Penn State.