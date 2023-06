Lane Kiffin spoke at the final stop of the Rebel Road Tour in Memphis on Thursday.

One comment he made was about how he’s advised star running back Quinshon Judkins on how to handle all the attention he’s received.

Judkins has been named the 2022 Conerly Trophy winner as well as a 2023 Preseason All-American. He also set the Ole Miss single-season rushing records for yards and touchdowns in 2022.