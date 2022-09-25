BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers take on the University of New Mexico (UNM) Lobos in Death Valley on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Check here for live updates.

4th Quarter: 38-0 LSU

9:19 p.m. End of the 4th Quarter

13:14 – LSU: Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier completes a 57-yard touchdown pass to Wide Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Kicker Damian Ramos scores the extra point. 38-0 LSU

3rd Quarter: 31-0 LSU

8:44 p.m. End of the 3rd Quarter

01:45 – LSU: Running Back Noah Cain runs a 49-yard touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores the extra point. 31-0 LSU

06:22 – LSU: Running Back Noah Cain rushes a 1-yard touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores the extra point. 24-0 LSU

2nd Quarter: 17-0 LSU

7:48 p.m. End of the 2nd Quarter

00:23 LSU: Running Back Armoni Goodwin runs a 1-yard touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores the extra point. 17-0 LSU

1st Quarter: 10-0 LSU

7:04 p.m. – End of the 1st Quarter

02:23 – LSU: Kicker Damian Ramos kicks a 31-yard field goal. 10-0 LSU

09:52 – LSU: Running back Armoni Goodwin scores a 5-yard touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores the extra point. 7-0 LSU

6:30 p.m. – New Mexico wins the toss. LSU kicks off.