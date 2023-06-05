OXFORD, Miss (WJTV) – Former Ole Miss offensive lineman Michael Oher is among 78 former players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision included on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Oher was a two-time All-American and three-time All-SEC honoree while starting 47 consecutive games at Ole Miss from 2005-08. Of his three All-SEC awards, he was named to the first-team twice in 2007 and 2008, and his other All-America distinction came on the fourth-team as a junior in 2007.

His story became the subject of a national best-selling book and major motion picture “The Blind Side.”

During his career with the NFL, which began as the 23rd overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, Oher was named to the 2009 NFL All-Rookie Team. He finished second in NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Percy Harvin.

Overall, Oher spent eight seasons in the NFL, playing and starting in all 110 games of his career. That included 13 career playoff games started and two Super Bowl appearances – a win as the starting right tackle for the 2012 Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII, and as the starting left tackle for the 2015 Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Also making the ballot for 2024 is former head coach Tommy Tuberville, who coached at Ole Miss from 1995-98. While with the Rebels, Tuberville was 25-20 overall and was named the 1997 SEC Coach of the Year by the Associated Press.

The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024, with specific details to be announced in the future.