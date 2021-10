TUESDAY: A cutoff low pressure is still meandering over Alabama and Mississippi today with the chance for scattered afternoon pop up thunderstorms. Today's rain chance for most locations is around 40%. Temperatures warm from the 70s this morning into the lower 80s this afternoon. There is a LEVEL 1 MARGINAL severe weather risk for gusty winds or small hail in one or two storms, but widespread severe storms are not expected.

LATE WEEK: The 162nd Edition of the Mississippi State Fair opens on Wednesday, October 6. The weather is looking quite nice for the fair, with mostly sunny skies to round out the workweek. Humidity should decrease with highs temperatures in the low to middle 80s.