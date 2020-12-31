Mississippi State defeats Tulsa in Armed Forces Bowl

Courtesy: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

FORT WORTH, Texas (WJTV) – The Mississippi State football team captured the 2020 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday.

The Bulldogs topped No. 24 Tulsa 28-26.

