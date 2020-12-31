Mississippi State defeats Tulsa in Armed Forces Bowl

WJTV
Courtesy: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
FORT WORTH, Texas (WJTV) – The Mississippi State football team captured the 2020 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday.
The Bulldogs topped No. 24 Tulsa 28-26.
Congratulations to @HailStateFB for capturing the 2020 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces bowl, topping No. 24 @TulsaFootball 28-26! pic.twitter.com/zXnb6k2CNP— LM Armed Forces Bowl (@ArmedForcesBowl) December 31, 2020
