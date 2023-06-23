MState logo on the side of Davis Wade Stadium (photo by Beth Wynn / © Mississippi State University)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State has hired Kansas State associate athletic director Josh McCowan as its deputy AD for athletics advancement.

Bulldogs athletic director Zac Selmon cited McCowan’s success in fundraising and leadership qualities in statement on Thursday announcing the hire.

McCowan had been Kansas State’s senior associate AD of development since 2017 and oversaw the department’s fundraising activities. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from K-State and was a graduate assistant for the Wildcats’ basketball team that reached the Elite Eight in 2010.