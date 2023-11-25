STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

CBS Sports reported Rogers will enter the portal, which opens on December 4. The quarterback missed the majority of the Bulldogs 2023 season due to an injury.

On social media, Rogers said, “I am thankful to have had the privilege of playing for coach Leach, a legend and a friend, and for all of the other coaches who believed in me and gave their all to this program. My teammates are my brothers for life and over these past 4 years, we created great memories and great moments. We left it all out there.”

The Brandon native signed with Mississippi State in 2020 and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Rogers’ last game with the Bulldogs was Thursday’s Egg Bowl game against Ole Miss. Mississippi State lost the game 17-7.

The Bulldogs had 303 yards of offense. Rogers completed 25 of 39 passes and had his second career rushing touchdown. MSU averaged just 3.4 yards per carry.

Rogers was emotional after his final game for the Bulldogs.

“It would have been so easy to quit after everything that we’ve been through on and off the field. People can say what they want to, but we’re not quitters,” Rogers said. “Coach Knox did a really good job. I’m proud of the team and the real fighters. It would have been easy to tap out and let a really good team come here and walk all over us. I gave it my all.”

Mississippi State finished a tumultuous year dating back to the death of coach Mike Leach shortly after the 2022 regular season. Zach Arnett was named the head coach after the death of Leach and was fired after the Bulldogs’ loss to Texas A&M during the 2023 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.