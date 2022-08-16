JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has partnered with Simmons Erosion Control, based in Lake, Mississippi, for the upcoming football season. For each touchdown pass Rogers throws, Simmons Erosion will donate $1,000 to Make-A-Wish Mississippi.

Rogers threw for 4,739 yards with 36 touchdowns last season for the Bulldogs. A good season for Rogers means that tons of kids will have their wishes granted through the foundation.

“Will actually partnered with us back in the spring to help us with a little bit with our Starkville Evening of Wishes. He wanted to partner with a non-profit to make an impact right here in Mississippi. We joined forces and started talking to him about helping Make-A-Wish Mississippi. He got to experience some of our kids. All of our kids are diagnosed with a critical illness. We truly make their one wish come true, and he wanted to do his part to help,” explained Allison Tyler, CEO and President for Make-A-Wish Mississippi.

Make-A-wish Mississippi is supported by donors throughout the state to help make kid’s wishes come true. Wishes can range anywhere from a trip to Disney World or a bedroom makeover.

“We’re hoping to be able to grant a lot of wishes through this season because of this partnership. We are blessed to be able to offer hope to these families, and these kids when they are diagnosed with a critical illness. We have volunteers that get to know the children and learn what they are going through,” said Tyler.

So far, Rogers is the only athlete in the state to partner with the foundation.

There will be a kick off event for this partnership on Wednesday, August 17 in Ridgeland at the Make-A-Wish Mississippi Office starting at 3:30 p.m. Local cheerleaders will also be in attendance, along with a tailgate scene for the event.