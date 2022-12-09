In a world that now expects student-athletes are leaving for the transfer portal, Mississippi State running back Jo’quavious Marks made a twitter announcement about the transfer portal. But his announcement on Twitter, unlike many others, says he is staying at MSU–he is not entering the transfer portal.

Started it and ima finish it 2023🔒 #HailState pic.twitter.com/jjcC4ZOM0m — Woody marks (@JoquaviousMarks) December 9, 2022