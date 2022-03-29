STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State family lost one of the university’s legendary Bulldogs, trailblazers, and historical figures with the recent passing of Robert Bell.

“The Mississippi State University family is deeply saddened at the passing of the great Bulldog football defender Robert Bell,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum. “Robert played a pivotal role in bringing change to our state and our university through his courage, character and zeal to compete. I was honored to be a part of the 2017 effort to appropriately honor Robert and his teammate Frank Dowsing, our university’s first African-American student athletes, with the dedication of Dowsing-Bell Plaza at Davis Wade Stadium.”

Bell enrolled at MSU in 1969 and joined the late Frank Dowsing Jr. to become the Bulldogs’ first African-American football student-athletes in 1970.

Bell was an outstanding teammate and made an immediate impact at MSU with his leadership, courage, and work ethic. He helped guide State to its first winning season in seven years in 1970. He kicked off his stellar Bulldog career by helping MSU to a 14-13, season-opening win against Oklahoma State in Jackson, Mississippi.

Robert Barnes, Chair of the Mississippi State University Alumni Association Black Alumni Advisory Council, said: “Robert was not only a pioneer. He was a friend, husband, and father. We are praying for peace and comfort for his family. He loved Mississippi State and longed to visit in his final days during his illness.”

Bell, from Meridian, Mississippi, was an inspirational leader and standout starter on the defensive line. A fan favorite, it was common to hear chants from the Bulldog faithful of “Give ‘em hell, Robert Bell.”

“We are saddened by the loss of Robert Bell,” said MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen. “Robert helped pave the way for other African-American student-athletes at Mississippi State. We are forever indebted to Robert and know that his legacy will live on. We share our deepest sympathy with Robert’s family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone touched by Robert’s groundbreaking life.”

Bell was an honor student, team captain, and All-Big Eight selection at Meridian High School. He went on to earn three letters for the Bulldogs from 1970-72 and graduated in 1973 with a degree in business administration. Bell also was a member of the M-Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

On November 23, 2017, MSU honored Bell and Dowsing with the dedication of the Dowsing-Bell Plaza on the north end of Davis Wade Stadium prior to the 90th Battle for the Golden Egg on Thanksgiving night. The plaza includes a plaque detailing the on-and-off-field legacies of Bell and Dowsing.

The 2017 Battle for the Golden Egg marked 47 years since Bell, Dowsing, and the Bulldogs sealed a 19-14 win on November 21, 1970, for one of the most memorable victories in Egg Bowl history.

In 2018, MSU’s M-Club Alumni Association created the Dowsing-Bell Award. The award honors the most deserving male whose determination and perseverance in overcoming obstacles academically, athletically, or personally, is a testament to their tremendous character.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.