STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State and Southern Miss scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2030 and 2031 seasons, according to FBSchedules.com.

For the first game of the series, Mississippi State will travel to face Southern Miss in Hattiesburg on Saturday, September 14, 2030. On Saturday, September 13, 2031, the Bulldogs will host the Golden Eagles in Starkville.

Mississippi State and Southern Miss have met 30 times on the gridiron since 1935. The Bulldogs have won the last five meetings with the Golden Eagles.