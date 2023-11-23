STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – No. 12 Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State in the 2023 Egg Bowl.
The Rebels defeated the Bulldogs 17-7 on Thursday, November 23.
The two universities started playing for the Egg Bowl trophy in 1927.
by: Kaitlin Howell
Posted:
Updated:
