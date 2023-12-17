One day after he decommitted from Texas A&M, Oak Grove quarterback AJ Maddox has committed to Ole Miss.

Sports Zone’s David Edelstein spoke with Maddox immediately following the conclusion of the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game on Saturday. Maddox said he was not ready to announce where he was committing yet before he signs Wednesday. Maddox said he wanted to take time to reflect on where he felt at home for his college career.

Shortly after, reports were confirmed online that he has committed to Ole Miss.