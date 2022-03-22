OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has added two more transfers to its roster with the addition of SMU running back Ulysses Bentley IV and TCU linebacker Khari Coleman.

The school announced the latest transfers on Tuesday, the first day of spring practice. The Rebels are expected to have 16 Division I transfers going through spring with the team.

“With the portal and all the new guys, it’s pretty exciting to go out there and look at all the new guys that used to be basically high school guys that were a long ways away,” Coach Lane Kiffin said. “Now you’ve got guys that have already played and should have significant roles. It’s pretty exciting.”

Bentley was a two-time All-American Athletic Conference pick at SMU, who was co-rookie of the year as a redshirt freshman in 2020. He was second on the team last season with 610 yards and four touchdowns on 96 carries. That included a 153-yard performance against TCU.

Bentley led the league with 913 rushing yards in a 10-game 2020 season, setting an SMU freshman record with 11 touchdowns. Ole Miss must replace its top three running backs and had already added Zach Evans from TCU to the backfield.