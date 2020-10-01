Ole Miss-Alabama tickets now available for Rebel season ticket holders

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Seat selection is ongoing for Ole Miss football season ticket holders to secure their tickets for the Rebels’ next two home games, including the Oct. 10 matchup against Alabama.

The game will be at 5 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. If inventory remains after seat selection, tickets will be available to the general public at a later date.

Based on the current attendance plan and feedback from the Rebels’ season opener, the following are some key points for clarity, safety and to improve fan experience in advance of the upcoming game:

LATEST STORIES: