OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)- Ole Miss and Mississippi State return home after tough losses on the road.

The Rebels now welcome in #13 LSU who beat them last year.

Lane Kiffin described the Tigers team as a roster full of NFL players.

This game will kick off at 5 p.m. in Oxford, MS.

For the Bulldogs they also welcome in a top 15 team in #12 Alabama.

MSU has struggled with the Crimson Tide over the years with 15 straight loses to Alabama.

This game kicks off at 8 p.m. in Starkville, MS.