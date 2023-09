TUSCALOSSA, Al. (WJTV)- Ole Miss and Mississippi State go on the road for SEC matchups this weekend.

#15 Ole Miss will travel to #13 Alabama for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff that has huge hype surrounding the game.

This is the first conference game for the Rebels, and for Lane Kiffin this is another shot to beat his old boss Nick Saban.

The Bulldogs will head to South Carolina where they try and bounce back off an ugly loss to #12 LSU.

MSU vs. South Carolina kickoff is at 6:30 p.m..