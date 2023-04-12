OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)- Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State will host their spring football game this Saturday.

For the Rebels, they are led by 4th year head coach Lane Kiffin who decided to stay in Oxford after rumors he might leave.

Kiffin says his family was one of the biggest reasons why he stayed.

Ole Miss’s spring game is at 2 p.m. on April 15th.

For the bulldogs, they are led by first year head coach Zach Arnett who says he is focused on execution in their exhibition game.

MSU’s spring game is at noon on April 15th.