Ole Miss announces contract extension for football head coach Lane Kiffin

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin looks at the stadium monitor during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 52-51. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi announced the college has agreed on a new contract for head football coach Lane Kiffin.

During his second season with the Rebels, Kiffin guided Ole Miss to a 10-2 record, the first 10-win regular season in school history. That includes a perfect 7-0 mark at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The No. 8-ranked Rebels will now head into a New Year’s Six bowl.



“We are extremely appreciative of Chancellor Glenn Boyce, Director of Athletics Keith Carter, and the entire Ole Miss administration for their commitment and support of our football program,” Kiffin said. “Sustained success takes a commitment from everyone, and we are excited to continue the work to build a program that makes the entire Ole Miss community proud. I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for our fans, players, and staff. The future is bright! Hotty Toddy.”