Ole Miss announces new contract for Lane Kiffin

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin, right, talks to wide receiver Braylon Sanders (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Before their bowl win against Indiana on Saturday, Ole Miss announced a new contract for head football coach Lane Kiffin.

“This is an investment in the future of Ole Miss Football,” Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said. “We hired Coach Kiffin with the hope of revitalizing our football program, and in just one short year, he has done just that. His innovative offensive approach has shattered SEC records, and with a top-20 recruiting class coming in, the future is bright under Coach Kiffin’s leadership. We are committed to him and providing the resources necessary to elevate this program to greater heights.”

“I appreciate Keith’s leadership and his commitment to building a winning football program,” Kiffin said. “While I’m proud of what our team accomplished this season, we have higher aspirations for Ole Miss Football. This is just the start, and I look forward to continuing to build a championship program.”

The school says contract details have not been completed.

