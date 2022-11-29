OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Lane Kiffin has signed a new contract with the University of Mississippi to remain the head coach of the football team.

In his three years at the helm of the Rebels, Kiffin has guided Ole Miss to a 23-12 record, including the program’s first 10-win regular season a year ago and eight wins this season as the Rebels are bowl bound for the third consecutive year.

“Coach Kiffin is establishing a program that can sustain success and contend for championships,” Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said. “We are investing in our football program like never before. The greatly increased salary pool for assistant coaches and support staff is competitive with any of our peers, and from a facility standpoint, the $45 million renovation of the Manning Center will conclude this summer. In addition, the remarkable support of Rebel Nation has produced tremendous momentum in NIL. We will continue to equip Coach Kiffin with these and the other resources necessary to compete and win at the highest level and build on the accomplishments of the last three seasons.”

“We appreciate Chancellor Glenn Boyce, Director of Athletics Keith Carter and the entire Ole Miss administration for their commitment and support of our football program,” Kiffin said. “With the support from our collective and a new state-of-the-art facility, we will be able to build off what we have achieved so far and offer more opportunities to our student-athletes. I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for our fans, players and staff and am extremely excited to take this team to the next level. Hotty Toddy!”