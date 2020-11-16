Ole Miss football game against Texas A&M canceled due to COVID-19

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – According to officials, the Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game has been postponed due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M football program.

The teams were originally scheduled to play on November 21.



Because Texas A&M has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Ole Miss at Texas A&M game will be evaluated.

The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule will include December 19 as a playing date.

