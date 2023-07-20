OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Ole Miss football player was arrested on a DUI charge this week.

Oxford police said they received a reported about a vehicle doing burnouts at an apartment complex on Creekmore Boulevard on July 16. They said the vehicle left the parking lot at a high rate of speed without headlights.

Shortly afterwards, investigators said officers located the vehicle after it crashed.

After an investigation, Zxavian Harris, 19, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, DUI, reckless driving, minor in possession, no headlights, and running a stop sign.

He was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

According to the Ole Miss Athletics website, Harris, who is a Canton native, is a defensive tackle for the Ole Miss football team.