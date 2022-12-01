Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is the winner of the 2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy.

The award is presented annually by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame to the best collegiate football student-athlete in Mississippi. Each four-year college submits a nominee for the award. Mississippi media members submit a ballot, listing their top three choices for the trophy in order. The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame then weights the vote (first place votes get three points, second place gets two and third place gets one). The student-athlete with the most points is named the winner.

Judkins, a true freshman, ran for more than 1,400 yards this regular season, putting him among the top in the nation. He ran in an SEC-best 16 touchdowns, breaking the Ole Miss single-season record.