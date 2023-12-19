OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss and head football coach Lane Kiffin have agreed on a contract extension.

In his four years at the helm, Kiffin has guided Ole Miss to its first two 10-win regular seasons, four consecutive bowl berths and two New Year’s Six bowl appearances in the past three years.

The Rebels are 21-2 over their last 23 games in Oxford, including perfect home records in both 2021 and 2023.

“Our football program is experiencing unprecedented success under Coach Kiffin, and we could not be more excited about what the future holds under his leadership,” Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said. “In just four years, he has established our team as a sustained winner that is on a trajectory to championship status. With our continued investment in the program and the tremendous support of the Grove Collective, the Ole Miss family is committed to providing Coach Kiffin the resources needed to compete at an elite level.”

“We’re doing things here that have never been done before, and with the commitment that our leadership and supporters are making, we have the opportunity to build on the foundation that has been established over the last four years,” Kiffin said. “I’m grateful to Chancellor Boyce and Keith for their support, and we look forward to continuing on our path to becoming a championship program.”

This year, Kiffin has guided the 11th-ranked Rebels to a 10-2 regular season and a New Year’s Six bid to play in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Penn State on December 30. He now stands alongside legendary Ole Miss coach John Vaught as the only head coaches in program history to chart multiple 10-win seasons.