OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss football offensive lineman Nick Broeker was selected to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-American Second Team.



Broeker is the first Rebel to be selected as an All-American this preseason. The senior out of Springfield, Illinois, was previously selected to Athlon’s Preseason All-SEC first team.

A multi-year starter for the Rebels, Broeker has started all 13 games at left tackle in 2021, playing in nearly all offensive snaps (927). After starting every game at left tackle over the past two seasons, Broeker will move to left guard in 2022.

Ole Miss will open the 2022 season at home on September 3 against Troy for a 3:00 p.m. CT kickoff on SEC Network.