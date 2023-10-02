OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has been named Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the SEC. This comes after the Rebels’ 55-49 win over Louisiana State University (LSU) on Saturday, September 30.

Dart accounted for 439 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in Ole Miss’ thrilling victory over LSU. He completed 26-of-39 passes for a season-high 389 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. Dart also added 50 yards rushing and one score on seven carries.

Down nine points late in the fourth quarter, Dart rushed for a touchdown with 5:06 remaining and then tossed the game-winning score with 39 seconds left. The Kaysville, Utah, native moved up to 11th all-time at Ole Miss in career total offense (5,342).

Ole Miss will play host to Arkansas this weekend at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.